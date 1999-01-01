Client List

Over the past few years I’ve done a huge amount of work for a variety of businesses, from small indy clothing labels to Fortune 500 companies. I thrive on constantly having new projects, new challenges, and new teams to work with. Some of the teams that I’ve worked with recently are listed below, as well as a small sampling of the more notable clients that I’ve worked with.

*Note: My client and studio list change all the time. A good portion of my work is protected under NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), which means that I’m often restricted to witholding information about both who I work for as well as what projects that I am working on.

Studios:

Rukkus

Shane & Peter

Jetpack

Projects include work for:

Acrylick Clothing

Ad Revenue 2008

Ask.com

Blip.tv

Def Jam Mobile

DirecTV

Dictionary.com

IEEE

Interactive One

Jacked.com

MIT

Monterey Music Summit

Pubmatic

SAP

Shakey’s Pizza

Smart Design

Sproutwire.com

Travel Muse

Westinghouse

and lots more…

**Disclaimer:

This client list above represents a sampling of projects that I’ve participated in, but does not always mean that I was the sole entity hired for each project. In the case of many of these projects, the client company has hired another studio directly, not me. In these cases I share the credit of working on each project with the rest of the project team. If you’ve got a question any specific projects I’ve worked on though, contact me and I’ll be glad to share with you what I can. Rest assured, I’ve only listed projects where I have contributed a significant portion of the final product (my padded resume is much, much longer ).